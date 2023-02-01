Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Captain Strand and the 126 manage to save a woman from her mobile house?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 2, the team rushed to the home that had been taken over.

Meanwhile, Owen had a run-in with his former nemesis Sgt. O'Brien.

Elsewhere, Tommy asked Grace for dating advice, while T.K. and Carlos met with iris Blake.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 2 Online

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Grace: Something compelled you to give him your phone number.
Tommy: It wasn't the Holy Spirit.

Rose: Capt, these men you've been associating with, the Honor Dogs, what do you know about them?
Owen: See, I think the phrase "associating with" is misleading. I've ridden with these guys a couple of times. As far as I can tell, they're motorcycle enthusiasts who like to brand each other from time to time, so I don't know much.
Rose: The Honor Dogs are a group of fringe separatists whose stated goal is the return of the state of Texas to its founding fathers.
Owen: The Mexicans?
Rose: They skipped right to the Alamo part.
Owen: But they know how it ended right?

