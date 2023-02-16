Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 13

at .

How did everyone manage to stay safe during one of the worst storms in Chicago?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13, Will encouraged Dr. Grace Song to go against her own findings for the benefit of their patient.

Meanwhile, Hannah rushed to the hospital to help Archer's pregnant patient.

Elsewhere, Maggie's concern for Ben consumed her.

Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 Quotes

We were getting dizzy. She was just trying to let in some fresh air.

Lucas

Maggie: Will, you're going to Baghdad. Take Dr. Grace Song with you.
Will: I'll see what I can do. [To Grace[ So Dayton has you working down here with us grunts, huh?

Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers - Chicago Med
Will Fights For His Patient - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13
Will Works With Grace - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13
A Pregnant Patient in Distress - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13
Archer and His Son - Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13
