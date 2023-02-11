Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 Spoilers: A Storm Hits the Hospital!

It's been a long wait!

Chicago Med took a second hiatus of nearly a month soon after returning from its winter break, but it's FINALLY back.

According to Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 13 spoilers, a storm is about to hit our favorite hospital -- literally and figuratively.

The storm looks especially bad in the spoiler video, where Goodwin tells someone that she's not sending people out in it. Trees are blowing over, there's destruction everywhere, and the hospital is plunged into darkness when the power fails.

The hospital-hit-by-a-storm trope is so common that this feels like a rerun. If Chicago Med hasn't done this before, surely The Good Doctor or another medical drama has.

It's unlikely that the power failure will last long; hospitals have backup generators that can handle most of the medical center's needs in most cases.

Still, even a brief outage can have serious consequences. Patients on ventilators or other life-saving equipment could have brain damage or die even if the power is restored in seconds or minutes.

Med's take on this crisis may be unique because of this season's focus on using AI in medical settings.

Does OR 2.0 require electricity to work? Even if it doesn't, it may need to be able to access the Internet to provide appropriate images or up-to-date info about the procedures they are doing.

Does OR 2.0 require electricity to work? Even if it doesn't, it may need to be able to access the Internet to provide appropriate images or up-to-date info about the procedures they are doing.

Spoiler photos include OR 2.0, so it is working somewhat, but will its info be accurate? It's warning of extreme surgeon fatigue, which is an issue doctors ought to take seriously. An overtired doctor is likely to make life-changing errors while operating, so hospitals often have rules about how many hours in a row doctors can work. Of course, those rules aren't always reasonable either -- residents and attendings often work 36-hour shifts, taking naps when possible rather than sleeping for hours at a time. If OR 2.0 warns of fatigue and the doctor keeps going, the hospital could be liable if anything goes wrong. But how can the doctors trust the AI during a storm that might render it less capable of accuracy than usual? Marcel is always asking Dr. Dupre to override 2.0's judgment as it is; will he be even less trusting of the machine's advice during this storm? And if so, could that lead to disastrous consequences? Dayton's other employee, Grace Song, will also get caught in a dilemma. Her job is to find ways to optimize efficiency, but her suggestions may not always be in the patient's best interest. For example, in real life, doctors often spend only 5 - 10 minutes with patients because it's more efficient to maximize the number of patients they see daily, but rushed exams lower the standard of care for each patient. Will runs into a similar problem while treating a young boy. He will ask Grace to abandon her findings for the patient's sake. On the surface, that sounds unethical. Grace is supposed to be conducting scientific studies to learn what doctors are doing inefficiently so that she can recommend tech-based solutions, and it's dishonest to falsify data. Will already learned the hard way not to mess with studies when he was helping with the clinical trial into the heart drug. But this is a different situation. Will isn't trying to get an untested drug to patients who don't qualify for the study; he's butting heads with an efficiency expert who may be interfering with patient care. If Grace reports her findings, Dayton may impose solutions on the hospital that actively harm many patients, not only the child that Will is trying to help. Thus, the ethical thing may be to fail to report that data accurately. Will anyone ever address Dayton's conflict of interest? He owns both the hospital and a tech company, so he makes money when he sells his products to the Gaffney Medical Center! Dayton's heart seems to be in the right place, unlike corporate overlords at other hospitals who focus on cutting costs or treating patients like customers. He genuinely wants to help patients heal but knows far less about medicine than technology. Still, there's a profit motive here that is disconcerting, and surprisingly, no one's brought this up to the board yet. At least Goodwin got Archer reinstated when Dayton threw a hissy fit after Archer broke OR 2.0. Archer will need Asher's help with a pregnant patient. Spoilers say she rushes to Med -- will she be caught in the storm? That would lead to extra drama! Archer's been developing a bit more conscience and a grudging respect for Asher; if anything happens to her, he'll struggle with guilt and depression. Archer's also supposed to share scenes with his son. What's that about? Let's hope Sean is staying on the straight and narrow. The last thing Archer needs is to worry about his son getting in more trouble now that Sean is finally out of jail. Your turn, Chicago Med fanatics! How excited are you for the series' return now that you've read these spoilers? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know! Don't forget you can watch Chicago Med online while waiting for the new episode to air. Chicago Med airs on NBC on Wednesdays at 8 PM EST / PST.

