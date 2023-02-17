Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 14

at .

Who killed a competitive eating champion?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14, the gang entered the world of competitive eating.

Skull Session - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 13

However, there was a sudden turn of events that changed the case.

Meanwhile, Chavez partnered with Allie to prove where the mysterious silver ink notes were coming from.

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Folsom: I can tell you this is going to be weirder than your average stabbing.
Chris: How?
Folsom: This isn't blood. I think it's barbecue sauce. What the hell happened to this guy?

Folsom: Hey, Chris. Do you think that's what people will notice when you're dead: a hole in your shoe?
Chris: No chance, man. I keep my sneaks fresh.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14 Photos

Searching Home - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14
Searching for Evidence - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14
Just Missed - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14
Supporting Serena - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14
Allie's Teamup - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14
Making a Point - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14
  1. CSI: Vegas
  2. CSI: Vegas Season 2
  3. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 14
  4. Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 14