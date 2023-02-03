Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 13

Did McCoy's sage advice help everyone crack the latest case?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13, a graduate student was found dead, pushing Cosgrove and Shaw on a dangerous mission for answers.

A Risky Strategy - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 12

When a suspect with no clear motive popped up, the pair had to find a motive.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun uncovered a money-grabbing scheme within a close-knit church.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13 Quotes

Shaw: Cell phone's still here, wallet, credit cards, money.
Cosgrove: Doesn't look like anyone tossed the place inside. Jewelry's still on the nightstand.
Shaw: So it's not a robbery, not an assault. Double taps to the chest. Starting to feel like an execution. The question is, why?
Cosgrove: Sad. Seems like she was going places, too.
Shaw: Too bad she'll never get there now.

Cop: It looks like it all went down outside.
Shaw: Cameras?
Cop: Off-campus housing, security is pretty lax.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13

