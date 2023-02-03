Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 13

Did McCoy's sage advice help everyone crack the latest case?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13, a graduate student was found dead, pushing Cosgrove and Shaw on a dangerous mission for answers.

When a suspect with no clear motive popped up, the pair had to find a motive.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun uncovered a money-grabbing scheme within a close-knit church.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.