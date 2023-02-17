Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 14

at .

Did the latest perpetrators try to catch a victim on their own?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 14, shots were fired in a popular nightclub, but Cosgrove and Shaw had a bizarre theory.

Investigating a Pastor - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun were shocked to learn that security footage was missing and set out on a mission to find out who stole it.

A surprising witness appeared, and it became clear they valued their reputation over the facts.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 14

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 14 Quotes

Mr. Grey: She just went out to have a good time. What is this world coming to?
Cosgrove: From what I understand, she saved a young man's life. It may not mean much to you now, but your daughter died a hero.

Woman: One dead, two injured.
Shaw: They gonna make it?
Woman: I hope so.
Cosgrove: Someone had to have seen something.
Woman: Guess again.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 14

