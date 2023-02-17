Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 14

Did the latest perpetrators try to catch a victim on their own?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 14, shots were fired in a popular nightclub, but Cosgrove and Shaw had a bizarre theory.

Meanwhile, Price and Maroun were shocked to learn that security footage was missing and set out on a mission to find out who stole it.

A surprising witness appeared, and it became clear they valued their reputation over the facts.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.