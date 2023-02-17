Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did Stabler manage to find Seamus before it was too late?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 14, tensions mounted when Seamus disappeared.

Bell Gets Evidence - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 14

As Murphy embarked on a horrifying revenge plot, the rest of the task force tried to find their colleague.

Meanwhile, Jet started to wonder whether the team had been brought to this area to make another colleague easy to grab.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 14 Quotes

Seamus: What's with me lately that I want to trust people?
Jet: It means you're a good man.

You might think I'm enjoying this. You'd be right.

Murphy

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 14

