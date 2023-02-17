Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 14

Did the team manage to stop a recently released convict?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14, shocking information revealed that the convict was trying to find his arresting officer, Fin Tutuola.

Meanwhile, Carisi tried to get an arrest warrant without a positive suspect ID.

Elsewhere, Benson had some plans that would take her away from the office.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.