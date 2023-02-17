Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 14

at .

Did the team manage to stop a recently released convict?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14, shocking information revealed that the convict was trying to find his arresting officer, Fin Tutuola.

Injured Victims - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Carisi tried to get an arrest warrant without a positive suspect ID.

Elsewhere, Benson had some plans that would take her away from the office.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14 Quotes

Fin: I have done things I'm not too proud of.
Benson: Fortunately, you don't have to have a great past to have a great future.

We all like Fin's laid back personality and that sarcasm that is so sharp it could cut through a brake line.

Benson

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14 Photos

Fin's Past Comes Back to Haunt Him - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14
Fin Gets An Award - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14
Fin's Big Night - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14
Benson Celebrates Fin - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14
A Toast To Fin's Career Success - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14
Benson is Proud of Fin - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 24
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 14
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 14