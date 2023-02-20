Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 12

Who kidnapped Kensi and Fatima?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12, the pair got kidnapped and drugged while searching for a Navy lieutenant.

Welcome Visitor - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 11

As the team investigated, they realized she had ties to a dangerous Ismaic militia.

Elsewhere, a shocked Deeks learned some more information about his past.

Callen: You just need to trust that everything's going to be OK. Because if you don't, it's going to drive you crazy, and you're going to drive everyone else crazy, and then you're going to become your dad.
Sam: Don't even joke about that.

Trainer: Beautiful!
Ahkil [to Fatima]: Yes, beautiful.

Time To Move - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12
Deeks in Reserve - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12
A Big Hammer - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12
Taking Cover - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12
Callen on Defense - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12
Zahra's Boss - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12
