Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 12

Who kidnapped Kensi and Fatima?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 12, the pair got kidnapped and drugged while searching for a Navy lieutenant.

As the team investigated, they realized she had ties to a dangerous Ismaic militia.

Elsewhere, a shocked Deeks learned some more information about his past.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.