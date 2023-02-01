Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 4

How did Dan feel about the dating world?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 4, Abby wanted him to take the next level.

Settling In - Night Court Season 1 Episode 4

However, reigniting his love life proved more complicated than anticipated.

Meanwhile, Gurgs and Olivia searched for a new office and found something they weren't expecting.

What was it?

Night Court Season 1 Episode 4 Quotes

I hate to spoil all your fun, but my dating dates are behind me. Course there was a time I would’ve killed for this kind of attention. And almost did. Not a human, a chicken. A voodoo doctor back in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, told me that an animal sacrifice would make me irresistible to the fairer sex. Anyway, let’s get back to these weirdos.

Dan

Abby: Am I crazy or has someone been getting a lot of lady attention lately?
Gurgs: Connie from Probate won’t stop talking about the dashing new defense attorney with thick hair and a tush worth a push. Connie’s a big ol’ freak!

Night Court Season 1 Episode 4

Night Court Season 1 Episode 4 Photos

Work Wives - Night Court Season 1 Episode 4
Settling In - Night Court Season 1 Episode 4
Looking Forward - Night Court Season 1 Episode 4
Judge Abby - Night Court Season 1 Episode 4
No Plans Neil - Night Court Season 1 Episode 4
Abby's Team - Night Court Season 1 Episode 4
