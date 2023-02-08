Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 5

at .

Did Abby find her perfect apartment?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 5, the drama mounted as she turned to Gurgs and her unconventional real estate skills.

A Smile From On High - Night Court Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Dan helped Olivia prepare for the biggest case of her career and a shot at redemption.

How did Olivia respond to a sudden arrival during her big case?

Watch Night Court Season 1 Episode 5 Online

Night Court Season 1 Episode 5 Quotes

Gurgs: Who wouldn’t want a judge owing them a favor?
Abby: I’d rather my position not be a part of it. I became a judge because I want to help people not for the perks.
Gurgs: Okay, so you got a moral code, which is gonna make this harder.

Olivia: Hypothetically, if you had a co-worker who smelled like soggy cardboard in the back of a taxi, would you want me to tell you that that’s you?
Abby: I’m having some issues with my apartment. It’s above a German beer hall, so no matter what I do, I smell like a combination of sauerkraut, mustard, and soccer fan B.O.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 5 Photos

Pleading His Case - Night Court Season 1 Episode 5
A Smile From On High - Night Court Season 1 Episode 5
ADA Olivia - Night Court Season 1 Episode 5
Happy Neil - Night Court Season 1 Episode 5
Do As I Say - Night Court Season 1 Episode 5
Flaunting It - Night Court Season 1 Episode 5
