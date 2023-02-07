Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Ben manage to help the Mendez family?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12, Ben made his way to 2012 and found himself trying to help the family as they tried to help their transgender daughter play on her high school basketball team.

Meanwhile, Magic and Jenn discovered another piece of the puzzle of why Ben used the machine in the first place.

As the truth was in sight, it was down to the pair to grill Ben for answers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.