Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Ben manage to help the Mendez family?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12, Ben made his way to 2012 and found himself trying to help the family as they tried to help their transgender daughter play on her high school basketball team.

Dottie's Smile - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Magic and Jenn discovered another piece of the puzzle of why Ben used the machine in the first place.

As the truth was in sight, it was down to the pair to grill Ben for answers.

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

Addison: Ian, Gia only played because Ben put her in right now. As soon as she was on the court, Ziggy started updating.
Ian: I’ve been bested by my own technology.

Janay: It is a little weird though, isn’t it? Coach waits this long to put his own kid in the game?
Shruti: She’s an alternate. That’s how alternates work.
Janay: She’s been on the team all season.
Shruti: You never had an issue before.
Janay: And I don’t have an issue now. Just sayin’ it’s a little weird.
Amanda: Well, I have an issue. I don’t think it’s fair.
Janay: Why? Cause she’s trans or because she took your shot?
Amanda: I don’t know. Both.
Shruti: Way to be a team player.

