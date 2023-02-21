Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 13

at .

Did Ben manage to save the family restaurant?

On Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13, Ben found himself leaping into an Indian family, and their restaurant was on thin ice.

An Emergency Response - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13

He also found an emotional connection with their matriarch through memories of his own.

Meanwhile, Magic and Jenn shared a surprising revelation with Ian.

Watch Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Quantum Leap online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13 Photos

Speaking with Kathy - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13
An Emergency Response - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13
Kitchen Mishap - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13
Sonali - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13
Paddy and Gauri - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13
Who's Hungry? - Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13
  1. Quantum Leap
  2. Quantum Leap Season 1
  3. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 13
  4. Watch Quantum Leap Online: Season 1 Episode 13