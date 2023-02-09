Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did Dan ruin Darlene's new home?

On The Conners Season 5 Episode 13, Darlene tried to save some money on a plumber by hiring her father.

However, things went awry.

Meanwhile, Jackie tried to find a caregiver for Bev when her condition worsened.

Elsewhere, Harris had some explaining to do after her recent actions.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.