Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did Shaun and Lea manage to get on the same page about parenting?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 13, the pair clashed over what would happen when their bundle of joy arrived in the world.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lim had to find a way to save the damaged lungs that one of her long-time patients had been waiting for.

With another expert, she set off on a mission that could help or hinder the patient's health.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.