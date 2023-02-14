Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did Shaun and Lea manage to get on the same page about parenting?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 13, the pair clashed over what would happen when their bundle of joy arrived in the world.

Is Lim Upset? - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Dr. Lim had to find a way to save the damaged lungs that one of her long-time patients had been waiting for.

With another expert, she set off on a mission that could help or hinder the patient's health.

Watch The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 13 Online

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 13 Quotes

Jordan: This looks like pneumonia.
Lim: Yes. In both lungs.

Lea: No coffee? Glassy still in his room?
Shaun: No, he left at about 6:15 AM.
Lea: Poor Glassy. He's been so sad since his house burned down.
Shaun: How do you know he is sad?
Lea: Have you noticed how quiet he is?
Shaun: Yes. It's been nice.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 13

