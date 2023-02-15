Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 15

at .

Did Detective Lopez go too far?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, everything was on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for safety.

Elijah - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15

How did the team feel about it?

Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey had to deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.

What did they learn?

Watch The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 Quotes

Angela: I'd rather not have this baby in prison, but if you turn me down, I won't wait for Abril. I'll do whatever I have to to protect my family, and I'll make it hurt.
Elijah: Understood.

Elijah: If you're not here to kill me, then what?
Angela: I'm pregnant.
Eljah: Congratulations.
Angela: Save it. We both know what your end goal is. One day you're going to wake up and decide you're done playing with us and put my family in the ground.
Elijah: I would never.
Angela: I'm not wearing a wire; it's just us here. I tried to lock you up, I failed. You won.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 Photos

Meeting Abril -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15
Stakeout Van -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15
Monica -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15
Working with Feds -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15
Making Deals with Elijah -tall - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15
Deal with the Devil - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15
  1. The Rookie
  2. The Rookie Season 5
  3. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15
  4. Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 15