YOU Season 4: Victoria Pedretti Returns as Love in Explosive Part Two Trailer

Ever since YOU Season 4 touched down on Netflix earlier this month, fans across the internet have been asking for one thing:

Love Quinn-Goldberg.

Victoria Pedretti was a series regular for two seasons, but her arc came to a dramatic close at the end of YOU Season 3 when Joe killed her and made it look like she'd murdered him, too.

Welcome Back, Love - YOU

Their relationship was toxic, but every single interaction is just that on this show.

Thankfully, Pedretti is set to reprise the role in the second half of YOU Season 4, premiering March 9 on Netflix around the globe.

Joe is Scared - YOU

We have to imagine the big return will be more of a ghostly presence as Joe continues his mission to take down the "Eat the Rich" killer.

Joe was the hunter on the show's first three seasons, but the hit thriller switched things up by making him the hunted for the fourth season.

If the trailer teases anything, Joe will not be finding happiness soon.

Instead, those he's built connections with in London will be in danger, and then there's the Rhys of it all.

What's Next? - YOU

Ed Speelers turned in a chilling performance as this man who was more unhinged than Joe and Love combined, and it looks like he'll be back to cause even more unrest.

The trailer is intense, which is expected when you're heading into the back half of a season.

Netflix's decision to split up the fourth season was questionable because it was a complete 180 from the way fans have watched the series in the past.

The series managed to reach 92 million hours viewed on the Netflix streaming chart last week, taking the top spot and proving that people will watch this show however it's served.

Shaken -tall - YOU Season 4 Episode 5

Here's the official logline for Season 4:

After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his "messy" past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love.

But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London.

Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever's targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…

Phoebe Undone -tall - YOU Season 4 Episode 5

The cast of YOU Season 4 includes Penn Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Ed Speleers, Tilly Keeper, Amy-Leigh Hickman, Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Brad Alexander, Ozioma Whenu, and Eve Austin.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

