9-1-1: Lone Star Sneak Peek: The Team Responds to An Electrifying Call!

The 126 responds to a downright electrifying call!

Keeping up with the long list of exciting emergency calls for the squad, Owen leads the team when they respond to a father and son duo on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8, who finds themselves in a terrifying situation.

Seriously, how on earth did this father/son duo end up with their car stuck in an electric pole?

From what we know from the synopsis, a student-driving situation goes awry when a father and his son end up stuck on an electrical pole, and the team has to work quickly to get them out without further injury.

They have many factors to contend with here, one being that they must figure out how to get these two out of a hunk of metal that's a conductor that could electrocute them at any given moment.

Owen has some advice for Paul and Mateo, who are headed up the ladder to handle the retrieval.

It's like playing a game of Operation. Except, this time around, it's with real people.

Let's hope that all those game nights with the Catan crew have come in handy and they succeed.

Of course, Lone Star won't just leave things at that. It sounds like the father in this situation has a family history of heart issues, and he may be in the process of having a widowmaker.

It's one of the terrifying examples of heart issues yet, and it means they don't have much time before this man could be dead.

It pressures the retrieval process and their ability to treat the father before he succumbs to his injuries.

The utility department is too far away from them to be of use, and it sounds like Kevin, the father suffering a widowmaker, only has roughly ten minutes left.

It makes for a harrowing rescue for the team, but everyone is cool, calm, and collected, and Owen runs the scene flawlessly.

The situation is definitely one to raise your hair on end.

The hour will also have us catching up with Marjan on the road for the first time after she quit the fire department.

And the road life isn't so easy for Marjan, either.

Meanwhile, Owen will have his hands full when he goes into full-blown Dadzilla mode with trying to plan the Tarlos wedding.

It's a spark-filled, exciting hour of 9-1-1: Lone Star tonight.

Get your sneak peek of the hour with our exclusive clip featuring Owen and the team running this call below!

And remember to tune back in for our full review of the hour.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on FOX.

