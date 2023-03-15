Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 8

at .

Did the 126 manage to save everyone following one of the grisliest cases to date?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8, the gang tried to rescue a father/son involved in a driver's ed lesson gone haywire.

Asha - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Owen turned into "Dadzilla" in helping T.K. and Carlos plan their wedding.

Elsewhere, Marjan was suspicious when she met a couple on her road trip.

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8 Quotes

So, now you come to me about the day of my son's wedding.

Andrea

Owen: I have a place on El Dorado street that's Gluten-free, sugar-free, and dairy-free.
Judd: It sounds flavor-free.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8 Photos

Judd Loves Tacos -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8
Cutesy Moments -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8
Secret Alliance -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8
Owen, Dad-zilla-tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8
Fondly and Lovingly -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8
Seeking Andrea -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8
  1. 9-1-1: Lone Star
  2. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4
  3. 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 Episode 8
  4. Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 4 Episode 8