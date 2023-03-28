As Showtime Plots Several Spinoffs, Billions Cashes in Its Final Season

Showtime recently teased that the Billions universe will expand with a plethora of spinoffs, but the main series is coming to an end.

Dan Soder, who has been with the show since the beginning, revealed the surprising fate of the hit drama over the weekend during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago.

"Season 7, the final season of Billions, is on its way," Soder said during the telecast, adding:

"Am I not supposed to say that? I don't know if I'm supposed to say that."

"It doesn't matter. You just said it," Mike Berman responded.

Soder replied, "It's the final season."

Showtime has yet to confirm the news, but Soder's announcement isn't that surprising.

It was recently reported that Damian Lewis would return for an arc on Billions Season 7, which could be to wrap up Axe's journey on-screen.

"Bobby's back," Lewis told Stephen Colbert last month.

"Axe is back, and it's exciting. He's not been around for a couple of seasons."

Lewis is set to appear in six of 12 episodes, but there's no telling how he will be incorporated back into the narrative.

Theories quickly surfaced that Damian's return could be to help set up a more permanent return in one of the spinoffs in the works.

It was revealed earlier this year that a rebranded Showtime would include shows set in the universes of its most popular series.

As many as four Billions spinoffs are in the works, including shows called Millions and Trillions.

Yes, really.

Starz has had success expanding the Power universe, and with the news that Dexter is also in line for various spinoffs, it makes you think that the future of Showtime will be deeply rooted in the past.

What are your thoughts on Dan Soder leaking the conclusion of Billions?

Are you interested in following the characters to spinoffs?

Hit the comments.

