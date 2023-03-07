Barry Coming to an End at HBO After Four Seasons

Barry's reign of terror on HBO is coming to a close.

According to Variety, the series will conclude with its fourth season on the premium cabler.

The news has been heavily rumored for months and is now official. The final season premieres on April 16.

Co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg decided that the show would end with Season 4 when they were writing the fourth season.

"It was very much in the writing and the storytelling," Hader told the outlet of the decision.

"I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, 'Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.'"

"But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there's so many things unsaid."

"What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through," he added.

"And what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards," he said.

"You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we're going forward, it ends in Season 4."

HBO renewed Barry for Season 4 in May 2022.

In addition to Hader, Barry stars Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, and Sarah Burns.

The official teaser for Season 4 picks up following the aftermath of the third season. Check it out below.

Barry is the latest HBO series to announce it is ending.

The creator of Succession recently announced that the series would wrap with its upcoming fourth season.

It's rare in today's TV landscape for series to end on their own terms, but HBO is out here giving creatives the space to decide when the shows should end.

It's nice to know that it's a possibility.

What are your thoughts on the end of Barry?

Are you ready for the end?

Hit the comments.

