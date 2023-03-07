Barry Coming to an End at HBO After Four Seasons

at .

Barry's reign of terror on HBO is coming to a close.

According to Variety, the series will conclude with its fourth season on the premium cabler.

The news has been heavily rumored for months and is now official. The final season premieres on April 16.

Barry Season 4 Still

Co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg decided that the show would end with Season 4 when they were writing the fourth season.

"It was very much in the writing and the storytelling," Hader told the outlet of the decision.

Barry Gets the Finger Season 2 Episode 2

"I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, 'Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.'"

"But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there's so many things unsaid."

"What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through," he added. 

"And what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards," he said.

Barry Looks Worried Season 2 Episode 2

"You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we're going forward, it ends in Season 4."

HBO renewed Barry for Season 4 in May 2022.

In addition to Hader, Barry stars Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, and Sarah Burns.

The official teaser for Season 4 picks up following the aftermath of the third season. Check it out below.

Barry is the latest HBO series to announce it is ending.

The creator of Succession recently announced that the series would wrap with its upcoming fourth season.

It's rare in today's TV landscape for series to end on their own terms, but HBO is out here giving creatives the space to decide when the shows should end.

Anthony Carrigan as Noho Hank - Barry Season 2 Episode 1

It's nice to know that it's a possibility.

What are your thoughts on the end of Barry?

Are you ready for the end?

Hit the comments.

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Barry Quotes

Cristobal: We were just discussing Thomas Freedman. Did you read that one yet?
Hank: OK. You gave me like, a lot of books. I have not found the time.
Esther: You must make the time.
Hank: Please do not evesdrop. [pause] Thank you.

Cristobal: Tell me. What is the one thing we here have wanted to dip our toes in?
Hank: Chocolate.
Cristobal: Heroin.
Hank: Heroin.

  • Permalink: Heroin.
  • Added:

Barry

Barry Photos

Barry Season 4 Still
Barry Poster
A Dark Door - Barry Season 2 Episode 8
Amy Pivots - Barry Season 2 Episode 8
Noho In Trouble - Barry Season 2 Episode 8
Happier Times - Barry Season 2 Episode 8
  1. Barry
  2. Barry Coming to an End at HBO After Four Seasons