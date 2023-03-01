Brandi Glanville Denies Any Wrongdoing in Alleged Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Incident With Caroline Manzo

at .

Brandi Glanville is speaking out.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 has addressed the claims that she kept giving Caroline Manzo "unwanted" kisses while filming the Peacock reality series.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Glanville had been removed from the series by production before Manzo decided to leave of her own accord.

Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo

The alleged incident has triggered an internal investigation at NBC Universal, and after Glanville was missing from this week's reunion for The Traitors, there were even more questions.

In a statement to People, her rep said she "wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion."

Brandi Glanville, Celebrity Big Brother

"It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the statement continued.

"Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

Representatives for Peacock and Shed Media told PEOPLE in a statement following the alleged incident:

Brandi Glanville arrives at WE tv's Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present & Future

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously."

"In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously."

"In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action," they said at the time.

Brandi for RHUGT

The statement from Brandi's representatives wasn't the first time she addressed the situation.

Last month, she tweeted: "Check your sources people," as reports about what allegedly happened during production swirled.

Glanville had a pivotal role in The Traitors, which dropped on Peacock earlier this year.

However, the ongoing investigation meant there was a chance she would not be invited to the reunion.

Television personality Caroline Manzo attends the "Girlfriend's Guide To Divorce" New York Series Premiere

What are your thoughts on Brandi's statement?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 25, 2023
What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Brandi Glanville Denies Any Wrongdoing in Alleged Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Incident With Caroline Manzo