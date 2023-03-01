Brandi Glanville Denies Any Wrongdoing in Alleged Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Incident With Caroline Manzo

Brandi Glanville is speaking out.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 has addressed the claims that she kept giving Caroline Manzo "unwanted" kisses while filming the Peacock reality series.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Glanville had been removed from the series by production before Manzo decided to leave of her own accord.

The alleged incident has triggered an internal investigation at NBC Universal, and after Glanville was missing from this week's reunion for The Traitors, there were even more questions.

In a statement to People, her rep said she "wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion."

"It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the statement continued.

"Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

Representatives for Peacock and Shed Media told PEOPLE in a statement following the alleged incident:

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously."

"In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously."

"In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action," they said at the time.

The statement from Brandi's representatives wasn't the first time she addressed the situation.

Last month, she tweeted: "Check your sources people," as reports about what allegedly happened during production swirled.

Glanville had a pivotal role in The Traitors, which dropped on Peacock earlier this year.

However, the ongoing investigation meant there was a chance she would not be invited to the reunion.

What are your thoughts on Brandi's statement?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.