Bravo Sets Premiere Dates for The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15, Summer House Spinoff

Bravo is revamping its Sunday schedule with the return of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the premiere of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for season 15 with housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross back for more.

Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes join this season as friends.

The highly-anticipated season kicks off Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m.

There's been plenty of off-screen drama for the housewives that we're sure will make it on-screen by the time the series returns.

The trailer showcases the ladies having some downtime and thinking about the biggest feuds of the season.

It's probably one of the best RHOA trailers yet, and the season promises plenty of surprises, including surprise appearances from Cynthia Bailey, Kim Zolciak, and more former cast members.

Bravo heads north to an exclusive enclave with Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, featuring Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Silas Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Jason Lyke, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, and Alex Tyree.

The trailer is filled with twists and turns and cast feuds, making it the perfect lead-out for RHOA.

Bravo has been known to spinoff its most popular franchises, so it will be fun to see whether this latest show can resonate on Sundays at 9 p.m.

Unfortunately, Bravo has not announced a premiere date or released footage of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17.

There have been reports that the series is being re-edited, but until we have confirmation, there's no telling what's going on with the OG of the Real Housewives franchise.

