The Real Housewives of Atlanta Set for Reboot After Disappointing Season 15 (Report)

Are you ready to say goodbye to the entire cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15?

According to Love B Scott, a reboot is in the works, which signals a complete overhaul for the 16th season of the Bravo hit.

It seems the decision was made while shooting the series' two-part reunion which is said to be one of the least dramatic to date.

While The Real Housewives of Orange County thrived by bringing back Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge, producers of RHOA are not interested in heading out peaches to former stars Porsha Guobadia or Kim Zolciak, a source alleges.

There had been rumors while RHOA Season 15 was airing that former cast members could be approached to help drum up interest.

However, it seems Bravo's new mantra is to reboot shows entirely when they have an off-season.

As you'll recall, The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 featured six new women in an attempt to revive the series.

While the on-air numbers have been soft, it is believed to be performing well in delayed viewing, with episodes airing a day later on Peacock.

Proceeding with a completely new cast is also much cheaper than bringing back former cast members.

At one point, RHOA was one of the most-watched shows on cable, so Bravo is intent on getting back to its former gloty.

Despite the plan to clean house for Season 16, there is a small possibility that one or two cast members could return in friend roles.

If a reboot does get the official green light, we should probably expect the show to be off the air for an extended period of time.

Producers will want to get the casting right before filming begins.

The current cast of the show includes Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross.

What are your thoughts on a revamp?

Do you think it's the right time?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.