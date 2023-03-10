Chicago Fire: Jesse Spencer Set to Return During Taylor Kinney's Absence

Casey will be back on Chicago Fire very soon.

According to Variety, Jesse Spencer has closed a deal to return to the NBC drama.

It will be a one-episode guest-starring role on Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 18.

It's unclear what brings Casey back to Chicago, and the show is keeping the plot details under wraps until closer to transmission.

Spencer starred in the series for 10 years and departed early into Chicago Fire Season 10 as part of the 200th episode celebrations.

If you watch Chicago Fire online, you know Casey's arc wrapped with him moving to Oregon.

Initially, his relationship with Brett continued, but it has imploded in recent episodes.

Spencer did return for Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 22.

The reason for the actor's departure was to take some time away from episodic television.

"I realized I've been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television," Spencer told reporters during a Zoom press conference in October 2021.

"I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes."

"It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."

News of the actor's return comes as his co-star Taylor Kinney is on a temporary leave of absence due to a personal matter.

It's unclear at this stage when Kinney will return.

Kinney's last episode -- for now -- aired on February 22.

What are your thoughts on the return?

Catch new episodes Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.