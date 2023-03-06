Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden Star in High-Octane Spy Drama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden look set to be a formidable force on the small screen.

Prime Video on Monday unveiled the action-packed trailer for the upcoming epic spy-thriller series Citadel.

The first season of the groundbreaking global series consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

The drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO and showrunner David Weil.

The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

It's an excellent cast, and the trailer certainly showcases a high-stakes drama that is sure to be welcomed by fans of the action genre.

"Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows," the official logline teases.

"With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives."

"They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order."

"Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love," the logline concludes.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you check out Citadel?

