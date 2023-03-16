FBI: CBS Drops Plot Details for Three-Show Global Crossover, "Imminent Threat"

The FBI universe will cross paths again early next month.

CBS has announced the FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted teams join forces in a high-stakes, action-packed new three-hour global crossover event, “Imminent Threat,” Tuesday, April 4 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

The three intrepid teams work together when the abduction of an American citizen in Rome reveals an international plot to carry out a mass-casualty terror attack in New York City.

Sounds like another high-octane event, right?

The network has also dropped loglines for the three episodes, and it sounds like another energetic crossover event.

FBI: International: 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT – Special Time “Imminent Threat - Part One”

When the abduction of an American architect in Rome appears to be connected to a brewing terror threat in New York City, FBI’s Jubal (star Jeremy Sisto) and Nina (recurring star Shantel VanSanten) join Forrester and his Fly Team in Italy as they work together to find the missing American and shed light on the terrorists’ U.S. target.

FBI stars Alana De La Garza and John Boyd also guest star in the episode, which is part one of a three-episode FBIs global crossover event.

FBI: 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT – Special Time “Imminent Threat - Part Two”

To aid Scola in his undercover mission to find the terrorists believed to be behind the imminent attack in New York City, Maggie calls in Remy (FBI: MOST WANTED series star Dylan McDermott), whose well-connected informant from a prior case may be key to moving the operation forward, in hour two of the three-episode FBIs global crossover event.

FBI: International stars Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto and FBI: Most Wanted stars Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also guest star in the episode.

FBI: MOST WANTED: 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT “Imminent Threat - Part Three”

In the third and final hour of the FBIs global crossover event, the clock ticks as the FBI and FBI: MOST WANTED teams join forces to hunt down the fugitive terrorists as they get closer to carrying out a plot to destroy a major New York City landmark and cause devastating civilian casualties.

FBI: International star Luke Kleintank and FBI stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, Katherine Renee Kane, and recurring star Shantel VanSanten guest star in the episode.

CBS announced the global crossover event for the FBIs in February.

This marks CBS’ second crossover event for the three FBIs.

CBS has had a lot of success by staging crossovers with some of its biggest franchises.

The FBI series have been dominating the ratings on Tuesdays, so more crossovers are inevitable.

What are your thoughts on the plot details for Imminent Threat?

Do you like it when the shows crossover?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.