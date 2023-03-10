HBO Max: Revamped Service's Name, Cost Revealed

at .

HBO Max has a big task ahead:

The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service will unite with Discovery+ in the near future, leading to a new name.

The combined service is set to drop the "HBO" and become known as Max.

HBO Max Logo 2023

It's not a groundbreaking name, and one would think that dropping the "HBO" from the title would make people think that it was getting rid of HBO-branded content.

There's a certain level of prestige that comes with HBO offerings.

Taking a Call - Succession Season 3 Episode 1

They deliver strong ratings, earn good reviews, and dominate at major awards show.

Then again, maybe the service wants to have a name that reflects how many offerings it will have overall, and if we're going with "Max," there's plenty of content under the Warner Bros. Discovery roster.

The tricky part of revamping is that the streaming market has become oversaturated in recent years because there are too many offerings.

At one point, there was no ceiling for these services as people nixed their cable subscriptions in their droves.

Taking Aim - The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 8

Nowadays, the market is in a completely different position, and many services are struggling to attract new subscribers.

HBO Max faces an uphill battle here. The new name might be confusing, and Warner Bros. Discovery is coming off some intense scrutiny for killing several projects that had completed production.

As for the price, Bloomberg reports that the plan is to keep the advertising-supported tier of the new service at its current price of $10, while the ad-free premium version will cost $15-$16 per month. 

The company also plans to sell a new subscription that offers consumers higher video quality and additional features for around $20 per month.

Logand and Shiv Talk - Succession Season 3 Episode 1

It's hard to imagine which additional features could comprise that more expensive plan, but time will tell.

For now, we're wondering whether we'll be watching Succession and be presented with a recommendation for 90 Day Fiance or Dr. Pimple Popper after we finish streaming an episode.

What are your thoughts on the planned name and cost of the merged service?

Hit the comments below.

FOX Cheat Sheet: Is the Resident in Trouble?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 25, 2023
What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. HBO Max: Revamped Service's Name, Cost Revealed