Jason Sudeikis Hints at Ted Lasso Conclusion: “This Is the End of This Story That We Wanted To Tell”

The rumors that Ted Lasso Season 3 could be the end of the award-winning Apple TV+ dramedy could be true.

In a new interview with Deadline, Jason Sudeikis dropped a stunning admission.

"This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell," he told the outlet while promoting Ted Lasso Season 3.

The actor and co-creator recognizes that fans want more beyond the third season but feels like that could change after they watch the forthcoming season.

"The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don't even know yet—that being Season 3—it's flattering," Sudeikis said.

"Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [are out], they're like, 'Man, you know what, we get it, we're fine. We don't need anymore, we got it.'"

"But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we've come up with so far."

While the original series is likely ending after these next 12 episodes, Sudeikis is open to the possibility of keeping the franchise alive.

"I think that we've set the table for all sorts of folks to get to watch the further telling of these stories," he said.

"Again, I can't help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do."

"It's really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what's gonna happen when you make things," he added.

"The fact that people want more, even if it's a different avenue is lovely."

For now, Ted Lasso Season 3 will premiere Wednesday, March 15, on Apple TV+.

"In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United," the logline reads.

"In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt)."

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency," Apple teases.

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

Check out the official trailer below for Season 3.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.