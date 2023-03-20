Julianne Hough Returns to Dancing With the Stars as Co-Host

at .

That was fast.

Just days after Tyra Banks confirmed her departure from Dancing With the Stars, a new co-host has been named.

According to Variety, Julianne Hough will return to the reality series for Season 32.

Julianne Hough attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala

She will serve as co-host opposite Alfonso Ribeiro.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host," Hough said in a statement to Variety.

Julianne Hough attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st annual academy awards viewing party

"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," the star continued.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

Julianne Hough attends the Pamella Roland show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery

Hough's return to the series comes amid a series of changes.

Len Goodman announced his intention to depart at the end of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 to spend more time with his family in the United Kingdom.

Cheryl Burke exited as a pro dancer.

Hough will rejoin her brother, Derek, in the series. He will return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Julianne Hough attends the "Women in Cinema" red carpet during the Red Sea International Film Festival

It's unclear whether a fourth judge will be named closer to transmission or if the show will proceed with three judges.

Hough has a long history with the series. She initially appeared as a pro dancer for two seasons, before returning in 2014 as a judge.

She popped back up as a guest judge in 2021.

Tyra's exit from the series after three seasons is a bit of a surprise, but the star recently confirmed to TMZ she intended to focus on her businesses.

Tyra Banks on '80s Night - Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Episode 5

"I'm really focused on business, like crazy focused," Banks told the outlet Thursday.

"SMiZE and Dream is global so I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship."

"I think it's time. I think my heart and soul are in my business and in producing TV, and you can't do that while hosting a show," Banks said of her intentions. 

"So you'll see me creating things, not just hosting."

Distracting Designs - Dancing With the Stars Season 29 Episode 4

What are your thoughts on the casting changes?

Are you excited about Julianne Hough as a judge?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

