Julianne Hough Returns to Dancing With the Stars as Co-Host

That was fast.

Just days after Tyra Banks confirmed her departure from Dancing With the Stars, a new co-host has been named.

According to Variety, Julianne Hough will return to the reality series for Season 32.

She will serve as co-host opposite Alfonso Ribeiro.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host," Hough said in a statement to Variety.

"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," the star continued.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

Hough's return to the series comes amid a series of changes.

Len Goodman announced his intention to depart at the end of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 to spend more time with his family in the United Kingdom.

Cheryl Burke exited as a pro dancer.

Hough will rejoin her brother, Derek, in the series. He will return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

It's unclear whether a fourth judge will be named closer to transmission or if the show will proceed with three judges.

Hough has a long history with the series. She initially appeared as a pro dancer for two seasons, before returning in 2014 as a judge.

She popped back up as a guest judge in 2021.

Tyra's exit from the series after three seasons is a bit of a surprise, but the star recently confirmed to TMZ she intended to focus on her businesses.

"I'm really focused on business, like crazy focused," Banks told the outlet Thursday.

"SMiZE and Dream is global so I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship."

"I think it's time. I think my heart and soul are in my business and in producing TV, and you can't do that while hosting a show," Banks said of her intentions.

"So you'll see me creating things, not just hosting."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.