Justin Hartley CBS Drama Gets New Name: Watch the First Teaser

Justin Hartley's comeback to the small screen has landed an updated title.

CBS revealed this week that the new drama series will now be known as Tracker.

When the show was first announced and ordered, it was called The Never Game.

While a premiere date has not been set, CBS has announced that Tracker will debut during the 2023-24 season.

We don't know whether that will be a fall or midseason bow, but CBS will promote Tracker to try and lure the This Is Us audience over to the new show.

Us TV Fanatics will follow Hartley anywhere, and the concept for his new show sounds pretty good.

Tracker features Hartley as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who roams the country as a "reward seeker," using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family.

Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Fiona Rene also star.

The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

CBS is kicking off the promotional campaign for the show very early, which could hint at a fall launch.

Typically new shows don't get the promotional muscle until after upfronts in May, but maybe the network realizes this show will be a hit.

CBS does have an excellent track record with new dramas.

East New York and So Help Me Todd have been tremendous success stories this season, with the latter already renewed.

Tracker is produced by 20th Television. In addition to Hartley, Ken Olin, Ben H. Winters and Hilary Weisman Graham are executive producing for 20th Television.

Olin directed the pilot from a script written by Winters.

Check out the teaser below.

What are your thoughts on the teaser and the new name?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.