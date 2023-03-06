La Brea Season 2 Report Card: Best Episode, Best Plot Twist, and More!

The second half of La Brea Season 2 went by even faster than the first.

After the Harrises and Sam and Riley returned to 10,000 BC in the midseason premiere, new threats and new mysteries were introduced for the characters.

Most of them flowed seamlessly, like finding a new way home for the survivors or Lucas’s and Veronica’s more prominent roles in the Clearing, but others still made little sense, like those red flowers. Let’s discuss the high and low points of La Brea Season 2.

Best Episode- La Brea Season 2 Episodes 13 and 14

It was much harder to select one episode in the second half because they were all fantastic, but “The Journey” perfectly symbolized the angst and adventure of a season finale.

In the first part, Gavin learned about a new time-travel portal to help them return home. However, he thought he would be dangerous because of the hundreds of red flowers they would have to pass, but instead, an enormous lizard almost killed Gavin in the cave.

Even though La Brea is a time-traveling series, we haven’t seen the characters travel back to try and alter the best, so it was fun to watch Eve and Izzy try and warn Gavin and save his life that way.

Both Veronica and Lucas had horrible parental figures, so it made sense they were nervous when Veronica became pregnant.

Ironically, Lucas got his wish, and for now, they’ll be living in 10,000 BC. How will they survive without modern medicine?

Best Storyline-Finding the Way Home

Trying to find a new way home excelled as a storyline because it involved most of the cast.

The storyline also questioned which birthparent Gavin should trust with Intel –Caroline or James, and at times, it seemed both were hiding things from him.

Everything depended on finding Moore’s writings and solving those equations, and it was fun seeing Gavin, Silas, and Veronica try different methods to realize it was a map.

Seeing so much of the cast interact together on the journey to the cave was fun. We don’t have many group scenes when they chat and learn more about each other.

Worst Storyline-Levi’s Return

The overplayed love triangle between Levi, Eve, and Gavin got overplayed in the first half of La Brea Season 2, and I was ready for a break from Levi.

I wanted to see how the Harris family interacted without him interrupting every turn. I had mixed feelings about his return on La Brea Season 2 Episode 10 since they needed more manpower to save Scott and the others from the Exiles.

However, when he revealed his mission was to murder James, he once again came between Eve and Gavin. Eve didn’t want to betray Gavin and had to spend the majority of Ty’s wedding ensuring that Levi didn’t drug James.

Even though he’s tried to redeem himself, I’m unsure if things will ever be the same between Levi and the Harrisses again.

Most Surprising MVP-Lucas and Veronica

In La Brea Season 1, Lucas and Veronica were both messed-up loners that didn’t have many friends. However, in La Brea Season 2, they’ve stepped up to help their community more.

Lucas used the fast-thinking skills he’d learned from his mom to step up and protect their home, while Veronica helped locate Dr. Moore’s journal and decipher the codes, so they could find the portal.

It meant something to both of them: they could make a difference down there and help those who had supported them.

Saddest Character Death-Ella

I’ll repeat what I said in my La Brea Season 2 Midseason Report Card: I’m unsure why the series upped Michelle Vergara Moore (Ella) to a regular series.

I adored the relationship between Ella and Veronica and how she seemed more like a wise, older sister now that gave sage advice.

However, I hated that she was brought back so Veronica could forgive herself and move on with her life. Veronica needed her sister. Ty was fond of Ella. Ella’s sweetness touched everyone.

Best Emotional Arc-Sam

Sam’s PTSD was highlighted on La Brea Season 2 Episode 8 when he tried to stop Eve and Caroline from uploading the virus. He desperately wanted to return home and was willing to stop anyone.

Only Riley finally reached her dad as he emotionally broke down. Jon Seda portrayed these emotionally layered scenes beautifully.

As La Brea Season 2 progressed, Sam struggled to see his friends move on happily since he secretly knew that his wife sent him divorce papers and he had no happy future.

Seeing him finally admit the truth, take off his ring, and be open to additional possibilities was refreshing.

Best Plot Twist-Using Virgil as a Spy

I thought using Virgil as a spy worked because everyone assumed he was one of the good guys since he escaped from the camp that Eve, Gavin, and Levi did.

No one would think he would work for the man that tortured them. However, Lucas never fully trusted him, and his instincts were correct.

Virgil wasn’t totally evil, though. Taamet had his wife and threatened to kill her if Virgil didn’t do what he wanted.

That dilemma made Virgil a more complex character, and I wished we had learned more about him or seen some flashbacks before he and his wife disappeared again.

Best Romantic Relationship: Eve and Gavin

While I wouldn’t necessarily think of a sci-fi series as romantic, La Brea Season 2 featured several romantic pairings. Gavin and Eve’s relationship evolved considerably.

Eve finally chose Gavin over Levi, and they both consciously tried not to keep secrets, which proved problematic when Levi wanted to murder Gavi’s dad.

I was relieved that Eve begged Gavin not to give up on their family, and she was there to comfort him as he lost his family and his dreams.

They’ve found each other every time. This time will be no different.

Best Villain: James

While I never trusted James, I initially believed he wanted to help his son and his family.

He eventually won over Josh and Eve since she stopped Levi from murdering him.

However, he wrecked every chance and only cared about his time machine. He became the cold and calculating monster that Caroline and Silas warned Gavin about.

It crushed me that he didn’t care that his son was dying or would try to kill family members just to get Moore’s journal.

Weirdest Plot-The Red Flowers

In Gavin’s vision, the red flowers were introduced in La Brea Season 2 Episode 7 as the method that would kill Eve in 10,000 BC.

We never learned why they would kill Eve or their connection to Veronica and Ella, except Ella drew them when they were kids.

Are the flowers poisonous, or did James infect them since they were grown in his garden?

Overall Grade- A-

La Brea Season 2 excelled at strengthening relationships and character evolution. In the second half of La Brea Season 2, more creatures and chaos returned to the Clearing, and new leadership was needed.

While some time-traveling elements existed, viewers still had to suspend belief and reality.

With that said, the second half of La Brea was way stronger overall, and we’re excited to see where Eve ended up and how everyone will find her when La Brea returns in the fall.

What were your favorite parts of La Brea Season 2? Comment below.

La Brea will return in the Fall of 2023.

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.