Lena Headey to Headline Kurt Sutter's Netflix Series The Abandons

Lena Headey is headed to Netflix.

The Game of Thrones and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles alum will headline Kurt Sutter's action drama series The Abandons.

"As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out," the logline reads.

"These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back."

"In this bloody process, 'justice' is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law."

"The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land."

Headey will play Fiona, "a strong, devout matriarch who, unable to have her own children, took in four orphans to create her own family," according to Deadline.

"Driven by a higher purpose – and a strong-willed Irish temper – her faith and love for her family trump all."

Headey is best known for her work as Cersei Lannister on all eight seasons of HBO's megahit, Game of Thrones.

The star followed up Game of Thrones with voice work on Infinity Train and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, as well as the big-screen movie DC League of Super-Pets.

Sutter, best known for Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the project, which has a formal pickup at the streaming service.

There will undoubtedly be much interest for the series based on the creator and lead star alone.

More casting details will be revealed in due course, but you can catch Headey on HBO's The White House Plumbers later this year.

What are your thoughts on the cast and concept for this new drama series?

Are you on board?

Hit the comments below.

