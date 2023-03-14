Mark Ballas Retires From Dancing With the Stars After 20 Seasons

Mark Ballas is saying goodbye to Dancing With the Stars.

The pro dancer and three-time Mirrorball trophy winner told the audience in Las Vegas on the final stop for the DWTS 2023 Live tour that he will not be back.

"I've done 20 seasons now," he can be heard saying in a video shared by a fan.

"I started this journey when I was 21, 22, and honestly, being able to dance and perform for you fans — you guys are the best fans."

Ballas returned for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 in 2022 and secured the win alongside Charli D'Amelio.

"My mom is here tonight. My dad is here tonight. My wife is here tonight. My wife's mom and dad are here tonight," he continued.

"I just want to finish by saying this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity."

"I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."

"I had the best time ever this season. And this dance is a great way to finish it off," he said, adding the following:

"I'm not saying this is the end."

"I'm just saying this is the last time I'll be dancing with a partner."

Could that indicate Ballas could come back as a judge?

Possibly, but without any confirmation, it's difficult to speculate.

Len Goodman did announce he would be exiting the series as a judge to spend more time with his family back in Britain, so there is a vacant seat on the judging panel.

Ballas has the experience to become a judge, but we'll need to wait until Disney+ makes a more definite comment on the series' future.

As things stand, DWTS has been renewed for a 32nd season, but the future beyond that is up for debate.

After moving from ABC, Disney+ did not reveal any specifics on how the show performed.

Fellow pro judge, Cheryl Burke, previously announced her departure ahead of Season 32 but hinted that she would be interested in returning as a judge.

A premiere date for Dancing With the Stars Season 32 has not been set.

