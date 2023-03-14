Mrs. Davis: Betty Gilpin Goes to War With An Algorithm in New Trailer for Peacock Drama

Betty Gilpin is ready for war ... with an algorithm.

Peacock on Tuesday released the full trailer for Mrs. Davis, the new drama series from Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers).

Gilpin plays Simone, a woman who goes on a mission to fight back against the algorithm.

It's a confusing concept, sure, but the official trailer teases an action-packed adventure with a stellar cast.

Mrs. Davis is described as "an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions."

Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451) as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis."

McDorman plays Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Andy McQueen also stars, while the recurring cast includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier.

Previous trailers have showcased how the world is driven by everyone hoping to receive a call from Mrs. Davis.

But Simone and her team are the opposite in the trailer because they know that, deep down, they want to have a say in how their lives pan out.

It does raise questions about the conflict Simone and her gang will find on the road.

The series is high-concept, for sure, but what will help matters is that Peacock is dropping four episodes on the premiere day (April 20).

The rest of the eight-part season will play out with one episode dropping a week.

Check out the official trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

