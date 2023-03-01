Peacock is kicking the marketing for its new drama series, Mrs. Davis, into high gear.

In a new teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated drama shared this week, we see people around the world being handed an earphone.

"She wants to talk to you," is what everyone hears from the person handing over said earphones.

It's a unique hook, but it doesn't give us any insight into what to expect when the series gets underway next month.

Mrs. Davis is described as "an exploration of faith versus technology — an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions."

Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451) as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis."

McDorman plays Gilpin's rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

Andy McQueen also stars, while the recurring cast includes Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier.

While details remain scarce, the promotional team is clearly taking a less is more approach.

It worked with previous projects.

Peacock previously released a letter from Mrs. Davis:

Hey there, Partner. Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don't -- because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY.

And you, partner – are not alone. No siree. Not as long as I am here... And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans.

Aww. That's nice to hear, right? Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over.

Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests! What are Wings exactly? Well, you're going to have to become a User to find out!

But, let me tell you – they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world – there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun – a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence.

Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity...or whatever... Which is utter nonsense -- as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself.

Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest.

And what do you have to lose? Do it. Do it. Dooooo it.

Your partner, Mrs. Davis

Check out the teaser below.

