Not Dead Yet Sneak Peek: A Surprise Visit from Dad!

On Not Dead Yet Season 1 Episode 7, Nell has her father to contend with when Mr. Serrano drops by unannounced at the job, prompting Nell to cover up what she's really been doing these days.

If you've been watching Not Dead Yet, you know that Gina Rodriguez stars as Nell Serrano.

She's an ambitious, aspiring journalist who is attempting to return to the field after five years away after following her heart and leaving the best of her career behind her.

Of course, there is no reclaiming her glory days when she gets stuck writing obituaries instead of the journalistic pieces she envisioned.

A fun supernatural twist of Nell's newfound ability to speak to the dead, who help her write the best, most fitting sendoffs for these individuals, gives the series a fun twist.

But while Nell has settled into her new job with her fellow employees and boss, she hasn't exactly been the most forthcoming with her family.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's all-new episode, and we get to see what happens when Nell's father drops in on her for an unplanned visit.

He knows very little about where Nell has found herself these days, and what he does know isn't exactly the truth.

The clip opens with Nell scrambling to enter her best friend Sam's office to pretend that it's her own.

Nell's father is expressing how proud he is of Nell and that he always knew she'd be some hotshot journalist based on her passion for writing when she was younger.

Of course, Nell's attempt to pass the office off as her own gets a bit more complicated as more people enter and get pulled into this ruse with her pulling the wool over her father's eyes.

Mr. Serrano is pleased to see Sam again and brings up that she has children now, making it awkward when she attempts to reach for her pictures on the desk, but they're no longer there -- because it's "Nell's" office.

The struggle to keep up the ruse grows more complicated when Dennis enters the equation. And somehow, Mr. Serrano hasn't figured out that the "S" decal on the wall probably stands for "Sam."

