Outlander Season 7: Starz Drops First Look Images & the Date Our Summer on Fraser's Ridge Begins!

The Droughtlander is almost over!

Starz revealed the very date that our Summer on Fraser's Ridge will begin.

We've got your first look photos and even more news about what's ahead.

Starz announced today the June 16 return of its fan-favorite time-traveling drama series Outlander, confirming the upcoming seventh season will be split into two parts of eight episodes each, with the back half airing in 2024.

It was previously announced that the seventh season would be an extended 16 episodes.

What was not released previously is that Outlander Season 7 will be split, with the first eight episodes airing this summer, and the remaining eight episodes airing sometime in 2024.

Now, that's not great news, unless you look at it as an extension of the show's very life.

After all, the series will conclude after its eighth season, so we've got several more years to spend with Claire and Jamie and the rest of the Fraser family before we say goodbye to them and hello to what comes next.

In addition to the final two Outlander seasons on the horizon, we also have Outlander: Blood of My Blood, centered on Jamie's parents, on the horizon as the first season has already been greenlit.

Additionally, Starz released several first look images of the new season to quench the Droughtlander thirst. The photos show the characters we love as well as Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom.

Starz previously announced several new additions to the Outlander family, including Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

They join returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley. and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

It's all hands on deck as Claire once again fights forces of evil who challenge her right to exist on this planet. We're here for you, Claire!

The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

The highly anticipated seventh season of Outlander is set to premiere on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the U.K.

On linear, it will debut on Starz on Friday, June 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S.

New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays at midnight on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and will air weekly on the Starz linear platform.

Who else is ready to step back in time again?

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

