Riverdale Final Season Trailer: Can the Gang Escape the Past to Save the Future?

The end is approaching for Riverdale.

The seventh and final season premieres Wednesday, March 29, on The CW, and if the first trailer is any indication, the trippy storytelling that made the first few seasons a success is making a comeback.

When Riverdale Season 6 concluded in 2022, the gang was transported back to the 1950s, which looks to be the setting for the final chapter.

In true Riverdale fashion, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) appears to be the only person who knows what's happening in this new timeline.

"We were all sent back in time," Jughead tells his friends.

"We need to get back."

However, his friends are far too interested in spending their time at school than unraveling the mysteries surrounding their lives.

"Jughead, we're juniors in high school. Life's good," Archie (KJ Apa) says.

"Why would we want to go back? ... We are not from the future!"

In this timeline, Veronica (Camila Mendes) is a celebrity from Hollywood, Betty (Lily Reinhart) is pining for Kevin (Casey Cott), and Archie is getting married to Cheryl (Madison Petsch).

It's a lot to take in.

"The seventh season of RIVERDALE goes where no season of RIVERDALE has dared to go before—the 1950s," reads the official logline.

"Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s."

"He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950's," The CW teases.

Here are the character breakdowns in this different timeline:

- Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons

- Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick)

- Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances

- Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing

- Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High

- Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a "square" crooner wrestling with his sexual identity

- Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country

- Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who's destined to be an Elvis-type star.

"It isn't until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook)—Riverdale's Guardian Angel—that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament," the logline ponders.

"Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950's forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?"

