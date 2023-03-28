Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Scores Season 3 Renewal

With Star Trek: Discovery ending after five seasons, there were questions about what would become of the other shows in the iconic franchise.

Paramount+ dropped some good news on Tuesday, revealing that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds had landed a pickup for Season 3.

The news comes well ahead of the Star Trek: Strange New World Season 2 launch, which is set for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The streamer also revealed a renewal for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5, ahead of the premiere of Season 4.

Additionally, Star Trek: Prodigy is on track for a premiere this winter.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 includes the previously announced special crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler joining the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The episode was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The series features fan favorites Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The impressive cast also includes Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

Paul Wesley returns as James T. Kirk, while Carol Kane is set for a recurring role as Pelia.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners.

Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

Paramount+ revealed earlier this year that Star Trek: Discovery would wrap with Season 5 in 2024.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3, which is currently airing, marks the end of the spinoff, so there are some significant changes on the horizon for the franchise.

What are your thoughts on the renewal of Strange New Worlds?

