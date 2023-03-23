Stranger Things Creators Address Those Millie Bobby Brown Spinoff Rumors

Stranger Things is one of the biggest TV shows still on the air, so it makes sense that fans would be interested in new projects set in that universe.

We've known for a while now that the show is ending with its upcoming fifth season and that there are plans for spinoffs.

One spinoff we shouldn't expect is an Eleven-centric movie starring Millie Bobby Brown.

But that hasn't stopped tabloids from implying such a show was in the works.

The Sun and Daily Mail reported this week that Brown was offered $12 million to headline a movie and that the star declined the offer.

The reason was that the star was ready to move on from the franchise.

However, the official Stranger Things Writers Twitter account debunked the report.

"Yeah, there's nothing in this article that is true," the account wrote as it shared the Daily Mail article, while adding the following zinger:

"Don't know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!!"

Admittedly, a Stranger Things sequel with Millie Bobby Brown would be a huge draw, but everything we've heard about Stranger Things Season 5 sounds like it will bring the show to a definite conclusion.

Matt and Ross Duffer also previously hinted that any spinoffs would not feature characters from the existing series.

"It's not following… I've read these rumors that there's gonna be an Eleven spinoff, that there's gonna be a Steve and Dustin spinoff or that it's another number," the Duffer Brothers said on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. 

"That's not interesting to me because we've done all that. We've spent I don't know how many hours exploring all of that. So it's very different."

"The most important connective tissue I would say is the storytelling sensibility of it."

"There is story that connects to the Stranger Things world, but it really is more about how we're telling that story."

For now, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to shoot this year, but a premiere date has not been established.

