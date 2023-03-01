The Ark Season 1 Episode 5 Review: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

The crew of Ark One dealt with an issue on the ship. Sound familiar?

The disaster of the week trope continued on The Ark Season 1 Episode 5.

A radiation leak caused more panic on the ship while the murder investigation played its final card.

The murder investigation once again took a weird turn: Felix managed to clear everyone (even if Eva argued that she'd kill someone a different way).

Meanwhile, the radiation leak caused havoc across the ship, leading to multiple deaths.

A final plot thread involved Angus and Alicia and their mission assigned by Garnet: find a way to use the new element to their advantage.

This plot got sidetracked by the main two stories, but it was no less critical.

While neither of the two had much hope in creating a weapon or a defensive shield out of it, they still persevered.

Eventually, with both their heads together, they devised a pretty neat solution: a warning system.

The system will most likely be helpful in the future, as the show introduces some issues in each episode. Here's where the radiation leak comes in.

The radiation leak took center stage throughout the episode, which put Eva in the hot seat to try and fix things once again.

Everything seemed under control until an unnamed redshirt (sorry, Star Trek reference) had some chemical explode in his face, which caused a radiation leak.

Eva thought she had everything under control, but soon enough, the entire ship was under lockdown, and whole sections got sealed off as the leak spread.

The only way to stop the leak was to have someone enter the engineering room and turn off the engines, which would be a suicide mission.

This is where the murder-mystery plot fits in perfectly with the rest of the storyline this hour.

Felix's investigation hit a bit of a snag at first. He managed to clear everyone's name from the list, and he could only trace the source of the cryptic message Lt. Lane received.

Why didn't they do that in the first place? Arguments could be made that they kept getting bogged down with other events to prevent a thorough investigation.

But when Felix looked at the random string of numbers, he found the crew number that the tablet that sent out the message belonged to quite easily.

The number appeared on the screen, and what happened next shocked everyone, including himself.

He arrested Alicia Nevins for the murder.

While our jaws got left on the floor from this reveal, the show managed to easily dig itself out of that hole. If Alicia had done it, we would have had ISSUES.

Felix revealed that he knew she didn't do it but needed to make the show of it. It WAS her tablet, but the tablet got hacked. And Alicia knew precisely who had hacked her tablet.

In an exciting callback to something we dismissed in The Ark Season 1 Episode 3, we got shown the scene where Baylor Trent went over to Alicia's tablet to use it.

Trent used her tablet to send the cryptic message incriminating Lt. Garnet, confirming that Trent committed the murder.

And thankfully, Baylor Trent confessed very quickly but also very cryptically.

Baylor Trent's reveal as the murderer initially annoyed us, but all the clues were there throughout the season.

He proved he could hack into door locks, used Alicia's tablet, and hid the oxygen tanks randomly on The Ark Season 1 Episode 1.

We were impressed because we didn't expect the writers to bring these points to an actual plot.

Even though Trent was a minor character, seeing his shady acts lead to consequences was a nice touch.

Now, how does this fit into the radiation leak? Baylor Trent volunteered to undergo the suicide mission.

While the entire crew waited with bated breath, Lt. Garnet readily volunteered herself for the trip to the radiation chamber.

Before she could enact her plan, Baylor Trent volunteered for the suicide mission and convinced Lt. Lane to trust him.

The mission succeeded, and Trent died immediately after saving the ship. As he said himself, at least he could do something good before he died.

So what did he reveal to Lane to get the lieutenant to trust him?

It was not to save Alicia; even though that would be pretty romantic, we knew that couldn't have happened when Lt. Lane told Lt. Garnet.

After Lt. Lane told a lie, he explored a cargo bay until he found a secret door with two cyro bays behind it.

These cargo bays contained the sleeping bodies of Ark program creator William Trust and his wife.

The reveal that Trust is on this ship opens up many new questions and provides an interesting (and convoluted) twist.

Why is he on the ship? Will Lane wake him up? Why was it a secret mission?

This episode featured some actual twists that surprised us, along with real stakes that showed the real danger of space.

Even though Trent wasn't a main character, he became a pivotal side character and a big part of Alicia's life (he was her first kiss).

Killing him off proved that nobody is safe on Ark One, and the reveal of William Trust's presence on the ship will more than likely stir up some interesting new directions for Lt. Lane.

Even though this was a minor complaint of The Ark Season 1 Episode 4, we are thankful that this week's episode title quote makes much more sense.

It's much less of an offhanded comment and fits the episode well.

SO Fanatics, what did you think about the fifth episode?

What do you think the next issue on the ship will be?

Michael Stack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.