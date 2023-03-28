The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss Exits After 21 Years

at .

Mike Fleiss is saying goodbye to the franchise he created.

Fleiss on Tuesday revealed he would be leaving The Bachelor franchise after 21 years.

Bachelor veterans Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, and Bennett Graebner will take over as showrunners.

Mike Fleiss from "The Other One: The Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir" poses for the Tribeca Film Festival

The trio have long-term ties to the franchise.

Freeland previously served as showrunner of the Bachelor franchise in Canada, while Ehrlich served as showrunner on several seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor Pad in the U.S.

Mike Fleiss attends the "The Other One: The Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir" Premiere

Graebner is a longtime executive producer for the franchise.

"I want to thank [Warner Bros. Television] and ABC for 21 extraordinary years," Fleiss said in a statement announcing his departure.

"They've found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightening in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue."

No details have been revealed about Mike's departure, but the reaction to The Bachelor Season 27 has not been as good previous seasons.

Director Mike Fleiss from "The Other One: The Long, Strange Trip of Bob Weir" poses

The Bachelor Season 27 averaged around 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down almost 30% in the demo vs. the prior season.

However, the show surged to 3.7 million viewers and a 0.8 rating with a week of DVR factored in.

It remains one of ABC's top shows, but the network will be hoping new executives at the helm will be able to bring the show back to its former glory.

Typically, The Bachelor surges in the ratings as the season progresses, but the numbers have been relatively steady from the beginning of the season to the end.

Executive Producer Mike Fleiss arrives at The Hollywood Radio & Television Society Presents "The Unscripted Hitmakers"

The finale managed 3.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating -- down significantly from last year's 4.7 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

The franchise will continue in the summer with the return of The Bachelorette.

What are your thoughts on Mike's exit?

Are you ready for some changes to the franchise?

The Bachelor: Meet the 30 Women Looking for Love With Zach Shallcross
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Bachelor Quotes

If I don't get a rose, I'm burning this house down.

Cat

I would definitely prefer not to be the first Bachelor rejected at the end of all of this.

Nick

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Photos

The Final Two - The Bachelor
Krabi, Thailand - The Bachelor
Charity on a Date - The Bachelor
Charity and Zach - The Bachelor
Charity is the Bachelorette
Zach's Old Flames Return - The Bachelor

The Bachelor Videos

Fanatic Feed: Elena Speaks on The Vampire Diaries Teaser, First Black Bachelorette & More
Fanatic Feed: Elena Speaks on The Vampire Diaries Teaser, First Black Bachelorette & More
The Bachelor: 5 Most Controversial Men
The Bachelor: 5 Most Controversial Men
The Bachelor Season 20: First Look!
The Bachelor Season 20: First Look!
  1. The Bachelor
  2. The Bachelor Creator Mike Fleiss Exits After 21 Years