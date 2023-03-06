The Last of Us Season Finale Trailer: How Will It End?

It's almost time to say goodbye to The Last of Us for now.

On The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 9, the storyline will adapt the final chapter of the first video game in the series.

Whether the HBO hit will remain faithful to the source material, we don't know.

But given how the series has managed to stay faithful while enhancing several aspects, there's a good chance The Last of Us Season 1 will end in a way that pleases fans.

Joel was adamant at the beginning of the season that Ellie is cargo, but their friendship has blossomed throughout the months they've spent together.

They've been through a lot, and after the events of The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 8, they're bonded forever.

The big question throughout the series has focused on whether there are any Fireflies besides Marlene's group.

Joel and Ellie have gone to extreme lengths to find the Fireflies because of the teenager's status as immune to the infection.

The official trailer showcases Ellie and Joel reacting to the recent events, but they look to be stopped by someone on the road.

We get a glimpse of Joel rushing through the hospital with a gun, but the finale has a lot to pack into around 40 minutes.

The episode will also feature a flashback to Ellie being born, and Ashley Johnson, who played Ellie in the video game series, is playing her mom.

It's a huge episode, and we can't wait to see what's on the horizon for our favorite characters.

