The Last of Us: Second Video Game Will Span More Than One Season of HBO Series

The Last of Us concluded its freshman season Sunday night by adapting the conclusion of the first video game.

Looking ahead to The Last of Us Season 2, however, fans shouldn't expect to get the entirety of the sequel video game's storylines across the season.

The Last of Us: Part II launched on PS4 in 2020 and told a story with differing perspectives that was much more ambitious and longer than its predecessor.

As a result, it will take more than one season to adapt the second video game in the series for TV audiences.

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman confirmed the news to GQ.

The pair were asked if Season 2 will include the entire story from the sequel, with Mazin revealing, "No. No way."

Druckmann added, "It's more than one season."

While it's likely the second game will be told over two seasons, the creatives behind the HBO adaptation couldn't confirm how many seasons it would be, aside from more than one.

"You have noted correctly that we will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct," Mazin told the outlet.

The series from co-creators Mazin (Emmy® Award-winning creator of HBO's Chernobyl) and Druckmann (creator and writer of the award-winning The Last of Us franchise and Naughty Dog Co-President) has been a huge success for HBO.

Fans have enjoyed how faithful it has been to the source material while enhancing some vital parts of the narrative.

HBO picked up a second season soon after the series premiere, thanks to the positive response.

"Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of The Last of Us," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films when the show landed a renewal in January.

"After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with season two."

"I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey," said executive producer Druckmann.

"The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast & crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations."

"Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you!"

"I'm so grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I'm even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey," said executive producer Craig Mazin.

"The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn't be more ready to dive back in."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.