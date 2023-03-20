The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Trailer Teases the End of Midge’s Journey

It all comes down to this, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fanatics!

Prime Video on Monday dropped the official trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5, and it looks like Midge's quest for stardom is in focus.

"Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away," the official logline warns.

With nine episodes remaining, there's a good chance the final season could begin with Midge getting closer than ever to her dreams, only to realize there is far more work ahead.

The first-look photos also confirm that Luke Kirby will be back.

After spending a season as a series regular, he is set to be back as a recurring guest star.

It's unclear whether this decision was made for storytelling purposes or if the actor had other commitments.

Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron will return as series regulars.

Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop have also been confirmed to return as guest stars, so it's clear the series is pulling out all the stops to give us a worthwhile final season.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 will bow on April 14, 2023 with a three-episode premiere and new episodes weekly, until the finale on May 26.

The show has had an impressive run.

It has been an awards juggernaut, winning 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards, and more.

Prime Video announced in February 2022 that the beloved series would come to a close with its fifth season.

"Amy, Dan [Palladino, executive producer], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time.

"The dozens of awards cement Maisel's legacy in many ways, but what's even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life."

"This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season," the exec continued.

"I can't wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series."

Check out the emotional trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.