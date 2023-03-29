The Night Agent Scores Speedy Renewal After Huge Launch on Netflix

Netflix knows a hit when it finds one.

The streaming service has announced a renewal for The Night Agent less than a week after its launch.

The series premiered on March 23, 2023, and immediately reached Netflix's Top 10.

The Night Agent Season 1 debuted in the #1 spot on the English TV List with 168.71M hours viewed, making it the most viewed title this week.

The action-thriller ranks #3 for premiere week of viewing across all Season 1 TV and appeared in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

Netflix typically waits at least 28 days before making a formal decision on freshman shows, but the early data was enough to trigger a renewal.

Shawn Ryan, Creator, Showrunner, and Executive Producer of The Night Agent said of the pickup: "The last week has been a whirlwind as we've finally been able to share The Night Agent with the world."

"To see the tremendous reaction to the show has been a great joy and is a credit to our cast, our writers, our directors, our crew and our partners at Sony Pictures Television and Netflix."

"We couldn't be any prouder or more excited to get cracking on Season 2 to share the further adventures of Night Action with our newfound fans."

Jinny Howe, Vice President of Drama Series, Netflix added: "We're proud to see The Night Agent deliver a breakout performance and become instantly embraced around the world."

"Shawn Ryan has created a spy thriller sensation that viewers cannot get enough of, with a stellar cast featuring Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan and Hong Chau, and we're here to bring them more of the action and suspense they love."

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television, said: "We are thrilled to see The Night Agent become an instant global sensation and can't wait to continue telling this story with our remarkable cast, creative leader, Shawn Ryan and our wonderful partners at Netflix."

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings -- until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

The series was a lot of fun from start to finish, delivering convincing performances and action.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.