The Way Home Secures Season 2 Renewal at Hallmark

Hallmark's first new original series in recent memory is a resounding success.

According to Deadline, The Way Home has been picked up for Season 2 following a strong performance in the ratings throughout its freshman season.

The outlet reports that The Way Home Season 1 is beating out cable mainstays The Real Housewives of Potomac, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Home Town.

What's more, the Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh time travel drama ranks as the No. 1 most-watched program on Sundays among households, P2+, W18+, and P18+ on a L+SD basis.

On an encouraging note, the numbers have risen significantly as the series has progressed.

"The press and our audience have enthusiastically embraced The Way Home from the first episode making the decision to renew the series an easy one," said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue the journey of the Landry family and can't wait for fans to see what's next."

"Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke and Marly Reed have created a rich, textured story filled with heart and mixed with intrigue that's proven to be a winning combination," added Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President, Development, Hallmark Media.

"Season two is sure to bring more drama and mystery as the Landry family's history is revealed."

The Way Home follows the lives of three generations of women – Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat's mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent.

"The Way Home is a family drama following the lives of three generations of women - Kat Landry (Leigh), her 15-year-old daughter Alice (Laflamme-Snow) and Kat's mother Del (MacDowell), who are all strong, willful and independent," Hallmark teases.

"More than 20 years prior, lifechanging events prompted Kat to move away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven and she remains estranged from Del to this day."

"Alice has never met her grandmother and is unaware of the reasons for their fractured family."

"With Kat's marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, she decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from Del urging her to come back," the logline continues.

"Although Alice is none-too-thrilled, Kat and her daughter arrive at her family's farm, though the reunion isn't what Kat had envisioned."

"As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening - and surprising - journey none of them could have imagined as they learn how to find their way back to each other."

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

What are your thoughts on the show so far?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.