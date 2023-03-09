Tom Jackson, Queer Eye Fan Favorite, Dead at 63

Fans and cast members of Netflix's Queer Eye are mourning the loss of Tom Jackson.

He was 63.

Family members revealed that Jackson passed away on March 3 after battling gland cancer.

The official Queer Eye account on Instagram confirmed Jackson's death.

"It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson," the tribute reads.

The cast of Queer Eye paid tribute on social media, with Jonathan Ness writing "RIP Tom" alongside a red heart emoji.

"Such incredibly sad news," said fellow Fab Five member Tan France.

'Having a Redneck Margarita in your honor," added Bobby Berk.

Jackson's family posted an obituary online, revealing that he "enjoyed the notoriety" of appearing on the hit series "and shared the experience with whoever would listen!"

"We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humor, persistence, and love to our family. He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day."

One of Tom's greatest accomplishments was being "a Papaw to his two grandsons who were his pride and joy," said his obituary.

Tom's family thanked Kennestone Hospital's medical team for helping Jackson with "treatment and comfort during his final days."

"We will never forget our beloved Tom. He brought joy, humor, persistence, and love to our family."

"He is special to us, and we look forward to seeing him again one day," the family wrote in his obituary.

Tom was the first makeover on Netflix's reboot of Queer Eye, which aired in 2018.

His family asked that "in lieu of flowers, please watch season 1, episode 1 of Queer Eye on Netflix and tell others about it in honor of Tom."

May Tom Jackson rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.