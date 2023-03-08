Tom Sandoval Issues Second Statement Following Affair Scandal, Finally Apologizes to Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval finally took to social media with an apology for his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, after his alleged months-long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval shared a new message on Instagram late Tuesday.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he wrote.

"Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

He continued: "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us."

"I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana."

"I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Sandoval went on to speak about his relationship with Madix, which lasted nine years.

"My love for Ariana was stronger than any camera could ever have captured," he said.

"Some of our best times together were never filmed. The same goes for some of our biggest struggles. I wish things happened in a different order and our relationship was not severely tarnished, and that it ended with the same respect for her that it began with," he added.

"I owed Ariana better."

"I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did," he added. 

"The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be."

"I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will."

The apology comes just under a week after Madix discovered Sandoval had been cheating on her with their friend.

While many details remain scarce about when the affair and the events surrounding it, fans took issue with Sandoval's lack of apology for Madix in his initial statement released a few days ago.

"Hey, I fully understand and deserve [yo]ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…" Sandoval wrote.

Production on Vanderpump Rules Season 10 concluded months ago, but the cameras got rolling again last week to capture the fallout of the scandal.

The reunion has still to be filmed, so we'll be watching all of this unfold on camera.

Catch new episodes of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

